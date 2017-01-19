PowerBar Launches 360-degree Clean Start Campaign

A powerful marketing effort is underway from the folks at PowerBar.

The respected brand recently launched the PowerBar Clean Start campaign – its first 360-degree campaign in 10 years.

The campaign, we’re told, officially kicked off with the release of new digital advertising creative, starring Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Lochte.

In the spot, Lochte reflects on his journey and desire to wipe away the past and start clean in 2017.

The 360-degree campaign will span multiple touchpoints including digital, social, public relations, sports marketing, consumer promotions, in-store retail and influencer outreach.

The Clean Start campaign, featuring the PowerBar Clean Start Pledge, is designed “to inspire and motivate consumers to put the past behind them and move forward in 2017.” Upon taking the Clean Start Pledge on PowerBarCleanStart.com, each person will receive one free Clean Whey Protein Bar to provide the energy needed to begin his/her Clean Start. The new Clean Whey line embraces the brand’s clean start through evolved products and improved nutrition, with high-quality protein and no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

“The Clean Start Pledge arrives at the perfect time of year,” the company says. “According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of PowerBar, the majority of goals and targets for the New Year will drop by mid-January, with the average resolution failing within just 15 days. The survey also found that two-thirds of Americans are in need of clean start in 2017 after 2016 didn’t play out as hoped.”