Portfoliobox Touts New All-in-One Mobile App

MMW was briefed this week by the team at Portfoliobox, a Sweden-based online website builder.

The company recently rolled out a new suite of services that will help creative professionals design a custom and intuitive website for free that “looks professionally designed, without the need for technical knowledge.”

The team says that Portfoliobox differentiates itself in the marketplace by offering a wide range of galleries, cover pages, text pages without stagnant templates.

An online store can seamlessly be integrated to a website with a suite of ecommerce and marketing tools. Portfoliobox simplifies the process of creating a website, which can be done in under an hour, and the website builder can even be used on touchscreen mobile devices so that business owners can tweak the layout and content on the move.

“Being creatives ourselves we know that creatives like unique customized approaches to creating websites,” said Gustav Degerman, Founder and CEO Portfoliobox. “Unlike other similar tools, Portfoliobox does not force the end user to pick a theme. The users can create a website that truly reflects their inspiration and ideas. This is especially important for creative professionals, as they usually do not like boundaries when it comes to creativity. With Portfoliobox’s unique online portfolio, small businesses can showcase their work, just like the way they create their artworks or photographs.”

To learn more about Portfoliobox, click here.