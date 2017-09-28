Plantronics Opens Its Software-as-a-Service Offering to Developers

On Wednesday, MMW learned that Plantronics — an audio pioneer and communications technology leader — has rolled out significant updates to its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering with the release of Plantronics Manager Pro v3.10.

Plantronics Manager Pro is a software subscription service that customers and partners can use to manage Plantronics audio communications devices.

By integrating with existing managed service offerings, Plantronics Manager Pro helps channel partners create higher-value relationships with existing customers and attract new ones. Resellers gain the ability to remotely manage configurations and push out settings and firmware updates, eliminate known configuration problems and quickly respond to service inquiries.

The new version is open to developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) through the Open Data Access API Suite, allowing them to draw from a deep data pool to create customized business applications.

“Plantronics Manager Pro has been substantially enhanced based on the feedback from hundreds of deployments around the world,” a media release reads. “In addition to single-sign-on (SSO) support for IT managers, the new capabilities in Plantronics Manager Pro v3.10 include the Open Data Access Suite option and a Bluetooth® Link Quality Report in the Conversation Analysis suite, which is an industry first in understanding and managing endpoint insights.”

To learn more or keep closer tabs on Plantronics, click here.