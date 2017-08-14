Piece of CAKE: Patent App Files to Protect Marketing Tech

Ahead of the weekend, Accelerize Inc. and its digital marketing software division CAKE announced that it has filed a new patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

We’re told that the patent application covers machine-learning algorithms that have been created to assess a user’s stage within the marketing funnel in real-time, and to predict the channel (or combination of channels) most likely to result in a conversion.

The filed patent application is part of Accelerize’s ongoing intellectual property development strategy, which aims to continuously improve the accuracy and performance of the CAKE Marketing Intelligence platform. The platform tracks, attributes and analyzes the performance of digital marketing campaigns across multiple channels, including, search, display, video, email, social, affiliate, mobile and more.

In short, the new algorithms are designed to help CAKE’s customers estimate what stage their target audiences are at within the marketing funnel, and to identify the mix of channels with the greatest potential to maximize their return on ad spend.

“The aim of this latest innovation is twofold,” said Karl Gierach, Head of Data Science of CAKE by Accelerize. “First, we want to give our clients as accurate a picture as possible of how their campaigns are performing and the status of the customer journey in real-time. Second, we want to help them better predict what to do next to maximize their return on ad spend. This technology does both, and will be especially valuable in real-time bidding situations to help move consumers from anonymous to known by collecting and analyzing granular first-party data about the critical steps in the customer journey.”

