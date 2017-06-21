Phunware Partners, Lotame Helping Marketers Better Target and Convert Mobile Users

Phunware, provider of an application lifecycle management platform that helps brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users, announced Tuesday a new partnership with data management platform Lotame.

As a result of the coupling, brands are gaining access to rich data insights to boost targeting accuracy and to better convert new and existing mobile users across devices.

Per the official partnership announcement, with 47% of the world’s population expected to access the internet in 2017 and mobile representing 65% of consumers’ digital media time, today’s marketers have access to a wealth of intelligence users leave behind across multiple devices.

Through the partnership, users of Lotame’s data management platform (DMP) gain access to data from hundreds of billions of mobile events powered by Phunware’s platform, which today touches hundreds of millions of devices each month across 300+ segments. With deep mobile insights now available on Lotame’s centralized platform, marketers can more precisely target users at the right time and on the right device, allowing for continuous advertising optimization, improving engagement and reducing overall advertising spend.

“Collecting and using mobile data is no longer optional for marketers,” said Ian Karnell, GM of Mobile Audience Building, Engagement and Monetization at Phunware. “We are excited to partner with Lotame as they help lead the charge in helping brands put this valuable mobile data to work with cross-device capabilities.”

