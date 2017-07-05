Their Phone. Your Brand’s Lifeline. Have You Been Called On It Yet?

The following is a guest contributed post from Ben Ricciardi, CEO/founder of Times10, a branding and creative agency based out of LA.

It’s no longer about whether your brand needs to be mobile-friendly. That was a decade ago. Today, it’s about ensuring thatyour brand can achieve virtually all its goals via its mobile platform. After all, why would the latest phones rival the size of a piece of buttered cinnamon toast if they weren’t the mostimportant device in our lives?

The statistics are beyond staggering. More than 80 per cent of millennials use their phone for…you fill in the blank. From age 12 to 39 and even beyond, their phone is their lifeline. It’s their connection to any and everything that matters to them. It’s their recreation. It’s their researching tool. It’s their purchasing vehicle. It’s the tool that accesses their social media networks. It’s their communication vehicle, but almost exclusively via text. If you think cell phone calls are primarily about making calls, you likely voted in the Reagan/Carter election.

No matter what your ad campaign. No matter what product you are trying to make available online. No matter what video or photo you want them to see. No matter what social media presence you seek. No matter what event you are hoping they will attend. It’s all about how it will look on their phone. How it will open on their phone. How enticing it will appear on their mobile device. Matter of fact, 6 out of 10 of us won’t even recommend a company with a poorly designed mobile website.

So, what’s a brand to do? Step one is easy. Assume that your message, any message, will be seen on a phone. And nowhere else. Until you and your team take that drastic of an approach, you’re not just minimizing your chances for success, You are likely killing them. Don’t try to rationalize how easy it will download or how good it will look on a desktop. Don’t assume that someone will spend the time struggling to read a menu that opens too large or too small on their cell phone. Don’t think a shopping cart that does not perform at its best when accessed via mobile is still ok. You’ll only be kidding yourself.

Do millennials ever put down their phone? According to Zogby Analytics, 87 percent of millennials say their smartphone never leaves their side. Never. You know what else they do? They watch videos. Sure, they like words…a little. But they love visuals. Some respected researchers have concluded that 1 minute of video today is as persuasive as 1.8M words. Let’s say they are only half right? And you guessed it. Where do they watch videos? Largely on their phones. Do photos matter? You already know that answer.

It’s time to get serious about your brand and their phones. Like all of us, millennials have very high expectations…especially in this relentlessly mobile world. They can tell fast from slow. Easy from difficult. Engaging from boring. They’ll decide if what you are offering them, what you are selling them, what you are sharing with them…meets those expectations. And they may even let you know if you did. Using their phones.