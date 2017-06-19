Personalized Advertising Comes to Instagram with Nosto

MAW was the first to break the news that Nosto — an industry leading personalization solution — has now made its Instagram offering publicly available.

The new feature, according to the report in question, “allows online retailers to easily connect with more potential customers on mobile, showing them the right products at the right time.”

Nosto’s Instagram feature launch comes after the company announced its official Facebook Marketing Partnership in April 2017.

Nosto automates product advertising by showing people ads featuring items they’ve expressed interest in, increasing the Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) significantly. Nosto’s Dynamic Instagram Ads work in the same way as its Dynamic Facebook Ads, providing automated ongoing management of product feeds, Facebook Pixel events, and APIs – all with just a few clicks. This greatly reduces the amount of resources traditionally required to set up and manage powerful advertising on these publisher platforms.

“In an increasingly mobile driven industry, being able to advertise on Instagram is rapidly a becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce professionals. We’re proud to offer innovative tools to empower the success of our customers, and adding Instagram to our feature palette allows retailers to do just that.” says Matti Rönkkö, CEO of Nosto. “Since offering the possibility for Dynamic Instagram Advertising to a select group of customers last year, we’ve already seen clients boosting their sales and ROAS on the published platform, powered by Nosto’s smart algorithms.”