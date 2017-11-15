People First: YuMe Introduces New People-Based Video Marketing Solution

YuMe, Inc. — a proven partner for video advertising leadership and innovation — recently launched its People-Based Marketing Suite to enable cross-screen audience targeting, sequential messaging, and attribution for U.S. audiences.

YuMe’s brand and agency clients can now create custom, screen-agnostic audiences intended to target consumers using device identifiers across online, mobile, tablet, smart TV and connected TV (CTV) devices, creating a seamless digital advertising experience at scale.

“We believe the future of our industry hinges, in large part, upon the adoption of data-centric, people-based marketing strategies that place consumers first,” said Michael Hudes, Chief Revenue Officer, YuMe. “We are proud to introduce our new solution to help brands not only target and reach their consumers, but influence them with relevant messaging that builds upon interactions and prior messaging exposure. By including first-party, people-based data within our programmatic media buying technology, we expect to deliver higher performing branding campaigns for our clients who are retargeting and increasing engagement.”

The YuMe People-Based Video Marketing Suite offers advertisers the following benefits for United States audiences:

Cross-Device Custom Audience Segment Creation and Targeting

Screen Agnostic Sequential Messaging

Universal Frequency Capping

Cross-screen Attribution and Reporting

Hudes continued, “To help us deliver on our people-based video vision, we’ve partnered with Drawbridge to leverage their Connected Consumer Graph® and ensure we have critical data underpinning our solution that allows us to connect audiences across PC, mobile, and connected TV.”

