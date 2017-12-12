PDX Partners Inc. Kick Starts Online Advertising Program for iOS Product

PDX Partners Inc. — a marketing and diversified holdings company — announced this week that it has begun its online advertising program with TeleQuery.

Founded in June of 2000, TeleQuery invents, develops, markets, and sells secure telecom services, broadcasting, consumer/business/government databases, a patented motorcycle towing device, and other specialized products to the US, Europe, South America, and Austral-Asia.

PDX has begun testing its advertising platform via Google Adwords, marketing existing TeleQuery iOS product “Who’s Calling Me? ™”. Who’s Calling Me?™ is an iOS telephone number reverse 411 directory look-up service app that currently has over 2,000,000 downloads. The mobile app was introduced to the iTunes App Store in 2010.

“By Using Google AdWords and Facebook to identify new downloads and sales of user credits, we are anticipating high-multiple returns,” said CEO Patrick Johnson. “We look forward to the analytics results derived from our Google Adwords advertising spends over the coming month,” he said.

