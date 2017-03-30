Parks Associates: 92% of U.S. Car Owners Perform Activities Requiring Mobile While Driving

It’s both a staggering and scary statistic.

IoT research firm Parks Associates announced new connected car research this showing that 92% of U.S. car owners perform an activity that requires a mobile or Internet connection while driving (Though if you’re driving now while reading this, keep your eyes on the road. The article can wait).

The Connected Car Experience: Software, Apps, and Services report notes that in response to this consumer demand for in-car connectivity, U.S. automakers will spend $10.8 billion for in-vehicle software in 2017, increasing to $16 billion by 2022.

“One way automakers are trying to meet consumer demand for connected car technology is by implementing voice technologies in their vehicles, which follows the success and popularity of this interface with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google’s Assistant,” said Jennifer Kent, Director of Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. “Nuance Dragon Drive’s personal assistant is already deployed in more than 130 million cars from automakers such as Audi, BMW, Ford, and Toyota.”

Parks Associates notes that despite increasing demand and adoption of connected cars, over 50% of U.S. car owners are concerned that connected car features will lead to distracted driving. GM, HARMAN, IBM Watson IoT, and Panasonic will join Parks Associates at the 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 23-25 in San Francisco, to discuss the future of the connected car industry, including the convergence of the connected car and smart home markets.

“Auto Industry Transformation – Lessons and Opportunities for IoT Players,” Wednesday, May 24, 11:15 a.m., moderated by Jennifer Kent, examines the lessons learned from the first phase of the connected car rollout, including data and privacy challenges, consumer perceptions, and their expectations for a connected car experience. Speakers also discuss strategies to tie the connected lifestyle together across connected car, home, energy, and entertainment ecosystems.