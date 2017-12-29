Parenting Goes Mobile With New Family App

TwinTech LLC announced this week its full-market release of the wearable child-sensor technology, Monkey KID Sensor.

Monkey KID Sensor will debut at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January.

Monkey KID Sensor is a unique wearable sensor allowing caregivers to create a virtual bond with their children by quickly alerting them when a child wanders outside a preset safe boundary.

Founder of TwinTech LLC and creator of Monkey KID Sensor, Kim Gavin, brought Monkey KID Sensor to life after experiencing temporary loss of her two-year-old daughter at a birthday party.

After two-years of hard work, Gavin created a solution that married technology and child-friendliness which aims to prevent the situation from happening again.

“Monkey KID utilizes a kid-friendly wearable sensor that isn’t clunky, cumbersome and expensive,” says Gavin. “The short-term panic exerpienced when a child goes missing, can be traumatic for both the child and the caregiver. This device is meant to give families peace of mind,” says Gavin.