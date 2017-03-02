Pandora Unveils Sixth Annual Lineup at SXSW 2017

MMW learned this week that Pandora is returning to South by Southwest and featuring performances from “the hottest rising talent across the globe.”

The industry’s foremost music discovery platform, Pandora confirmed in a statement Wednesday that from March 11 to March 16, Pandora will open its doors at The Gatsby to SXSW Interactive and Music attendees for live music spanning hip hop, dance, latin, rock, country, and americana.

“South by Southwest is the premier destination for fans to discover new music,” said Nick Bartle, chief marketing officer of Pandora. “We are so excited to welcome this year’s diverse lineup of talent to the Pandora at SXSW stage, and continue helping emerging artists find their fans and grow their careers.”

As for the top acts performing from Mar. 13-16, they include:

Colony House

Earl St. Clair

FRENSHIP

JAIN

Lewis Del Mar

Lizzo

Lo Moon

Low Cut Connie

Old Dominion

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Ryan Hurd

Sunny Sweeney

The Drums

The Lemon Twigs

Y La Bamba

Young M.A

Zipper Club

To RSVP for Pandora at SXSW Music, click here. If you can’t make it but still want to experience what’s on tap, tune in for an audio livestream and interviews with the artists on the Pandora at SXSW station here.