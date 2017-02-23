Pandora Teams with A Million Ads to Deliver Dynamic Creative Audio Advertising

Streaming music giant Pandora just announced an exclusive and promising new partnership with “A Million Ads,” a global leader in dynamic creative and personalization for digital audio.

As a result, Pandora – a leader in the burgeoning digital audio advertising space — will be the first publisher to bring the dynamic capabilities popular in display and video advertising to the audio marketplace.

“This is a natural extension of the best-in-class personalization we bring to the music listening experience on Pandora every day,” said John Trimble, the Chief Revenue Officer at Pandora. “Our massive data set, combined with A Million Ads’ ability to deliver tailored, data-driven audio creative in real-time, gives us yet another way to help advertisers unlock the power of audio.”

Marshaling listener demographic and consumption data, Pandora and A Million Ads will provide marketers with two new tools to reach Pandora’s 81 million active listeners, including:

Real-time personalized creative at scale: Delivery of personalized audio ads to listeners based on attributes like gender, age, and zip code through a single tag. These real time ads also take into account variables such as location, time of day and weather, and allow advertisers to create thousands of versions of an audio ad easily and efficiently.

Sequential messaging and targeting: This will allow marketers to capture attention by telling a story over time through sequentially targeted audio ads that provide listeners with new pieces of information about a brand or product. “Campaigns that tell a brand story before asking people to make a purchase have been proven significantly more effective than ones that immediately focus on people to take an action,” notes a Pandora media release.

“As the industry leader, Pandora sets the bar for digital audio advertising and consistently offers marketers solutions that harness the power of music to effectively reach millions of consumers,” said Steve Dunlop, the founder and CEO at A Million Ads. “Together, we will revolutionize what listeners experience from an ad-supported music streaming experience and deliver new dynamic and personalized ways to capture attention and drive ROI for advertisers.”