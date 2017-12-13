Pandora Names Aimée Lapic New Chief Marketing Officer

Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., has just announced that Aimée Lapic will join the company as chief marketing officer, effective today.

Lapic will bring Pandora’s next chapter to life through cutting-edge digital, social and mobile marketing initiatives and will lead consumer brand strategy, market positioning, performance-based and partnership marketing for the company.

“Aimée brings to Pandora a deep customer focus and long track record of driving significant growth for consumer brands,” said Roger Lynch, president and CEO of Pandora. “She has the exact performance and partner marketing experience we need to take Pandora to the next level and expand our audience across all tiers of service.”

Lapic comes to Pandora following a 13-year run at Gap Inc., where she served most recently as chief marketing officer for Banana Republic and the general manager of BananaRepublic.com. In this role, Lapic’s team’s effort in paid-social media and other digital marketing programs delivered a return on investment of more than 500 percent. Prior to leading that business, Lapic held Gap Inc. leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including senior vice president and general manager of International Gap Outlet, where she drove 20 consecutive quarters of growth.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Pandora at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” Lapic said. “Pandora wrote the playbook on personalized music. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter by attracting and engaging listeners in innovative new ways.”