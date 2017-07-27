OrionStar Wins Challenge with Artificial Intelligence

Beijing OrionStar Technology Co. — a China-based artificial intelligence company with which Cheetah Mobile Inc. — announced this week that it has entered into an investment agreement, recently ranked number one in the “MS-Celeb-1M” challenge, a competition to recognize and identify images of one million celebrities in a pre-set database.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the challenge was organized by Microsoft Research (MSR) for a workshop at ICCV 2017, the world’s premier international computer vision event.

Researchers at MSR published the first MS-Celeb-1M dataset, comprising images of real-life celebrities, in June 2016 to encourage the development of advanced facial recognition technologies. At the same time, they launched the first MS-Celeb-1M facial recognition challenge. Participants in the challenge are tasked with using a dataset provided by MSR as training data to develop an image recognition system capable of recognizing one million celebrities.

The facial recognition technology utilized by the OrionStar team in this challenge will have real-world applications for Cheetah Mobile products, including facial recognition software, robotics and mobile apps, the statement reads.

OrionStar’s facial recognition technology is already being used in Cheetah Mobile’s Live.me social live broadcasting app.