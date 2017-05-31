Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner AgilOne Launches Application

AgilOne, a Silver level and Cloud Standard member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced Tuesday that it has launched a Customer Data and Engagement Hub now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, as a partner of the Oracle Marketing AppCloud.

This new Customer Data and Engagement Hub helps marketers to create a single customer profile, apply predictive intelligence to customer data, and orchestrate omni-channel personalization delivered through Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud.

The Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry’s most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers.

These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation, for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record.

“Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit the AgilOne Customer Data and Engagement Hub in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin implementing AgilOne in Oracle Marketing Cloud,” the company tells us.