OpenX Touts Strengthened Technology Leadership

OpenX, a global titan in quality programmatic advertising, announced this week that it has appointed Paul Ryan as Chief Technology Officer.

Paul will oversee the growing technical teams at OpenX to foster the development of new, innovative programmatic technology.

From the official announcement:

With over 30 years of technology leadership experience, Paul will lead a global team of more than 250 engineers and data scientists as the company continues to grow to meet the needs of the digital advertising marketplace.

Paul was previously the CTO and founder of mobile search company Zowdow, where his technical expertise and mobile first technology strategy scaled the business to over 40 million daily active users worldwide.

“I am thrilled to welcome Paul Ryan to OpenX to lead our incredibly talented engineering team. Paul has helped engineer many of the fundamental technologies our industry relies upon today and has been at the forefront of the mobile-first evolution,” said Tim Cadogan, CEO of OpenX. “I have known Paul for nearly two decades and I am confident that with his strategic vision and leadership, we will continue to innovate ahead of the market and provide our customers with the technology they need to grow their businesses.”