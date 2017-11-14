OpenX Receives Full Tag Certification for ‘Commitment to Quality’

OpenX, a leading independent advertising technology provider, tells MMW that it is one of the first to be awarded full certification under the entire suite of compliance programs administered by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG).

OpenX is also one of the first global exchanges to be independently validated by a third-party across all four TAG certifications, demonstrating its deep commitment to anti-fraud, anti-piracy, anti-malware and inventory quality standards.

To earn each certification, OpenX has met stringent guidelines as determined by TAG, a first-of-its-kind, cross-industry accountability program, created by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) to fight deceptive activity across the digital advertising supply chain.

“As one of the first fully TAG-certified exchanges, OpenX is taking material steps to rid the industry of the bad actors perpetuating fraud, malware and other quality issues,” said Mike Zaneis, president of TAG. “OpenX has been, and continues to be, a leader in quality as measured by a trusted, independent third party and sets the standard for exchanges across the entire digital advertising industry.”

We’re told that the “stringent requirements” to acquire each TAG certification are designed to protect advertisers, publishers, technology providers, and consumers from the fraudulent actions of bad actors that cost the industry billions of dollars each year.