OIGA: The ‘Biggest Little Show’ Shines Bright Again

Last month, the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association once again welcomed attendees and vendors from all over the country. And I was fortunate to be among those in attendance for the 23rd Annual Conference and Trade Show.

Held in Oklahoma City at the sprawling COX Convention Center, even organizers went to great lengths to make certain that everyone’s time was well-spent.

As you might imagine, the convention hall was packed with the latest technology and the best vendors in the industry. Sessions and speakers were scheduled throughout the week covering a variety of topics, such as: direct marketing, alcohol compliance, cyber security, marketing to millennials, and much more.

They provided luncheons and breakfast throughout the conference. All told, there was never a shortage of coffee – a perfect complement to the very tempting doughnut tower that was difficult to refuse.

OIGA truly is the “biggest little show” and the convention and its attendees shined bright again this year.

During the conference I was able to speak with a number of interesting exhibitors, including:

Travis Carrico – VP of Sales & Marketing at MGT

Bryan Bennett – Senior Vice President at AGS Interactive

Jim Nulph – Vice President of Product & Sales at Shoutz Inc.

Throughout the month of August, I’ll be sharing my exclusive Q&As with these folks, so be sure to keep coming back to Mobile Marketing Watch to read the interviews and score some powerful insight into the gaming industry today.

As for next year’s conference, we can now confirm that OIGA will be returning in 2018, from July 23rd to the 25th in Oklahoma City. For more information on the event and its future, click here.