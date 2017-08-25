OfferCraft, Swinomish Casino & Lodge Launch New Game Each Week on Facebook

OfferCraft, a software company that uses artificial intelligence and gamification to help companies increase customer revenue and employee engagement, has teamed up with Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes, Washington.

The goal of the partnership, according to an emailed statement, is to launch weekly gamified offers that customers can play on the new website SwinBig.com, in email and via social media.

Each week, we’re told, the Swinomish Team offers a live look at each game on Facebook.

The games, themed around a movie series, summer holidays and casino amenities and anniversaries, have been received enthusiastically by more than ten thousand people, and the prizes have driven hundreds of players each week to visit the property.

According to the official word, since initially launching in May, the weekly gamified offers have driven 6.97 times the number of redemptions compared to similar offers on Facebook and email made a year earlier.

Additionally, promotions using Facebook Live videos and SwinBig.com have led to a 15 percentage point increase (from 10% to 25%) in the reward redemption rate in the 2017 summer movie campaigns compared to 2016.

“Our audiences across social media love the games,” said General Manager Jay Ellenberger. “We couldn’t be happier — these have been some of the most successful digital marketing campaigns we’ve ever run.”