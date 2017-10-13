NUVI Unveils New Social Listening Platform Built for Businesses

NUVI, an enterprise social media analytics provider, announced this week what it calls “Monitors Enterprise” — a new platform for advanced social listening, data analytics and reporting created to meet the growing needs of enterprise companies.

“Powered by the fastest data curation and optimization engine, Monitors Enterprise empowers businesses to understand and enhance customer engagement and loyalty, improve brand awareness and discover actionable insights for crisis management,” a provided statement reads.

Since its inception and particularly in the last year, the company has increased traction with enterprise customers, closing three times as many enterprise-size deals in the third quarter of 2017 than all of 2016. Its average deal size has also tripled since last year. Through its partnership with Business Wire, NUVI has also significantly increased the volume of reports it produces, generating comprehensive social media monitoring reports to a large percentage of the Fortune 500.

“Social media can be a goldmine – or landmine – for businesses,” said Derek Bryce, president of sales and marketing at NUVI. “It’s never been more important for companies to keep an ear to the ground, but with the rapid pace and sheer number of social conversations, it has been no easy feat. We built Monitors Enterprise to give companies the ability to cut through the noise and dive into the information that matters most to their business, while providing opportunities to lift brand awareness and build customer engagement.”

The beta version of Monitors Enterprise is already being used by companies in a variety of industries, including financial giant National Australia Bank, lifestyle brand Stance, telecommunications company Jive Communications and full-service advertising agency Virgen Digital Brand Marketing.