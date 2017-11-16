NinthDecimal Launches Industry’s First Website-to-Store Attribution Solution

NinthDecimal, a leading marketing platform powered by location data, has just announced it has expanded its offline attribution platform, Location Conversion Index (LCI), to measure website effectiveness.

As the industry’s first website-to-store attribution offering, the new Website LCI® helps marketers further connect their digital assets to offline sales, and provides retailers with a better understanding of the interplay between their e-commerce and in-store initiatives.

NinthDecimal partnered with Ansira, one of the largest independently owned digital, CRM, and channel marketing agencies in the country, to further test this new website-to-store attribution solution.

Findings from the first implementations, which span Ansira clients across QSR, auto, and retail verticals, revealed:

Mobile generated a higher incremental lift in store visits than tablet and desktop

Paid search traffic drove the highest website-to-store conversion rates (1.7x greater than direct site traffic)

Direct site traffic drove the highest lift in incremental store visits

To access the full results from the study, click here.

“Website LCI’s insights highlight the importance for brands to build a successful plan in order to reach and convert omni-channel shoppers who are visiting their website,” said Jim Badum, Executive Vice President of Client Partnership at Ansira. “It is a prodigious opportunity for brands using their web presence to increase foot traffic to their physical locations.”