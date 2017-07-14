Nimble Launches Partner Program to Address Market Demand for its Social Selling CRM

Nimble, a self-described “pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM,” is launching the global Nimble Solution Partner Program to address what it calls the growing market need for “a simple, affordable contact manager and CRM for Microsoft Office 365 and Google Gsuite users.”

MMW is told that the program provides resellers, distribution partners, consulting firms and systems integrators with the materials and support they need to deliver a leading small business social sales and marketing CRM solution or service to their customers.

“According to Gartner, CRM growth is being driven by SaaS cloud service revenue and small businesses are looking for local technology solution partners to optimize their social sales and marketing business needs,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “Nimble’s new channel program and products will provide our resellers the social sales and marketing solution and training they need to help small businesses using Office 365 and GSuite grow sales and customers.”

MMW also confirmed this week that Kevin Turner has joined Nimble to lead Strategic Partner Development.

“Resellers who join the Nimble Partner Program will get in early on a great opportunity to deliver the next generation of social sales and marketing CRM for small and medium fast growing businesses,” says Turner in a provided statement. “Nimble Solution Providers are supported by sales, marketing, and technical support services, and receive industry-leading product commissions.”