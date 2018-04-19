Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Effectiveness

Clear Channel Airports (CCA), a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., announced today the results of a comprehensive consumer insights study, showing airport advertising offers consumers a great opportunity to absorb and respond to brand messaging.

According to a provided media release:

The CCA-commissioned Nielsen study reveals airport advertising is a highly effective media platform that reaches frequent flyers, tourists and business travelers and raises brand awareness while driving sales to local and national businesses. The study provides insights into frequent flyer responsiveness to airport advertising, the types of activities travelers engage in while waiting for their flights, and what actions consumers take after being exposed to airport advertisements such as social media activity, in-store retail shopping and e-commerce activity.

The study shows that frequent flyers are highly responsive to airport advertising, with 80% noticing the media and 42% taking action that includes visiting a website, going to a store or learning more about a product/brand/service. Nineteen percent of frequent flyers actually bought a product they saw advertised at the airport.

More specifically, airport campaigns are a significant driver of foot traffic, with 84% of frequent fliers likely to visit a restaurant, 50% likely to visit a clothing/accessories/jewelry store and 41% likely to visit a consumer electronics store.

