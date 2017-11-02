Nielsen Launches First Person-Level TV DMP

Nielsen announced Tuesday that it will leverage Gracenote’s Real-Time Smart TV Data to enhance the audience targeting, consumer analytics and measurement capabilities of Nielsen Marketing Cloud’s Data Management Platform.

The Nielsen DMP connects Gracenote viewership data to a wide spectrum of Nielsen, first- and third-party consumer data for person-level consumer insights, as well as hundreds of integrated paid and owned media platforms for marketing activation.

As a result, brand marketers and advertisers have an unprecedented view of what audiences are watching across local and national markets on linear TV, on-demand and DVR.

Gracenote, a Nielsen company, gathers Smart TV viewership data in real-time using its patented Video Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology, which is implemented in more than 27 million Smart TVs across eight global consumer electronics brands.

From the official word:

Nielsen has moved beyond household-level viewership data to create the industry’s first person-level TV DMP. With Gracenote Smart TV data integrated with the existing Nielsen person-level TV exposure data, the Nielsen DMP delivers enhanced individual viewing patterns to help media planners, creative professionals, digital marketing leads and data analysts further personalize advertising and content, control exposure frequency across linear and addressable advertising and more accurately measure sales impact. Additionally, this comprehensive person-level TV viewing data is combined with Nielsen’s expansive set of audience data spanning consumer demographics, personalities, digital behavior, credit card spending and specific product purchases to give clients the most in-depth and comprehensive view of consumers available.

“Gracenote ACR technology is bridging linear TV with the marketing and measurement capabilities that we’ve come to expect from the digital world,” said Kelly Abcarian, SVP, Product Leadership for Nielsen. “This is the first time that we are making Gracenote Smart TV segment data widely available to marketers and media owners who are looking for a deeper understanding of TV viewership across all platforms and services so they can seamlessly optimize and activate buying across linear TV and digital video and provide a more accurate measurement of ROI.”