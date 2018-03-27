Nick Kohlschreiber Predicts Smart Apps to Lead Advertisement Sales in 2018

It is no surprise that the amount of digital media consumed by shoppers and individuals has skyrocketed in the past few years, and this is a key time for advertisers to take advantage of pushing the bulk of sales through apps.

In addition, custom send times for these notifications based on when the user is most active raised retention rates by over 400%.

Modern marketing expert Nick Kohlschreiber predicts that as developers continue to understand how customers interact with their favorite apps and integrate more automation tools using artificial intelligence, these “Smart Apps” will come to define mobile advertising strategies.

Driven by new marketing centric technologies including chatbots, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation, these innovative applications are creating a fundamental shift in how consumers interact with their mobile devices.

Modern apps already have the ability to personalize content down to the individual user, as opposed to broader segments. With advanced predictive analytics, a customer’s desires will soon be anticipated before they are even expressed.

Thanks to complex algorithms of previous user choices and interactions, Kohlschreiber predicts that smart apps will soon be able to suggest relevant content at the precise time the consumer is most likely to engage.

According to Kohlschreiber, customization – backed by powerful data – has the potential to touch every key mobile marketing metric. Launching personalized campaigns with approachable content will improve user conversions, reduce acquisition spending, and drive ROI across the board.