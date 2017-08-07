New White Paper Outlines Mobile Marketing Trends Companies ‘Need to Be Aware Of’

When it comes to mobile marketing trends, they’re changing all the time. And it’s incumbent upon companies in the space to stay on top of what’s hot and what’s not.

To assist in that endless enterprise, Blue Fountain Media, a leading NYC-based digital marketing agency, has just released a white paper that identifies Mobile Marketing techniques and trends that every company should know.

“Mobile Marketing in 2017: What You Need To Know,” explains the top five mobile marketing tips along with data, infographics and analysis.

“The rise of mobile has been one of the most significant events in the history of digital marketing,” says Blue Fountain Media’s founder and managing director, Gabriel Shaoolian, in a provided statement. “Having a strong mobile marketing strategy in place is crucial for overall successes in your marketing efforts.”

With a focus on best practices, the white paper points out that mobile-friendly websites are a must as mobile is often a component on the path to purchases. Brands can no longer ignore the fact that the consumer’s mobile experience must be a positive one and that the user is able to find what they are looking for with ease.

We’re told the white paper also focuses on mobile-only social channels such as Instagram and Snapchat which are becoming more integral in an overall digital strategy.

To learn more and to download the report, click here.