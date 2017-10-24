New Study Shows 71 Percent of Shoppers Prefer In-Store over Online Shopping for Halloween

ChargeItSpot, the leading provider of cell phone charging stations for major retailers, events, and other indoor public venues, has announced the results of its “Halloween Shopping Report.”

According to a provided media release, the study asked consumers what they would be buying for Halloween, where they would be shopping, and how much they planned on spending. ChargeItSpot collected responses from over 500 shoppers at malls across the country, using its integrated survey capability, QuickPoll. Below are the key takeaways from the study.

52% of shoppers plan on spending the most on candy this year

When asked what they would be spending the most on this Halloween season, 52% of shoppers said candy, 28% said costumes, 11% said decorations, and 9% said party supplies.

Shoppers were also asked how much they plan on spending overall for Halloween. The majority of shoppers (63%) said they would spend less than $100 overall. Other responses included $100-$200 (19%), $200-$300 (5%), $300-$400 (1%), $400-$500 (3%), and more than $500 (10%).

“Halloween is a big shopping holiday for candy and costumes,” said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. “According to the NRF, that shoppers are expected to spend $9.1 billion overall on Halloween supplies this year. According to our data, shoppers are planning to spend the most on sweets ahead of the holiday – a surprise since candy is generally a low-cost item. Even those who plan to spend $500+ will spend most of their budget on candy.”

