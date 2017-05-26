New Study Reveals Memorial Day Shopper Mentality

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, ChargeItSpot — a top provider of cell phone charging stations for major retailers — announced the results of its new “2017 Memorial Day Sales Report.”

The company, we’re told, polled over 700 shoppers via ChargeItSpot kiosks across the country. And what did we learn? 1/3 of in-store shoppers will be taking advantage of Memorial Day sales this year

When respondents were asked if they would be shopping Memorial Day sales, 64% of shoppers said they would not be while 36% said they would.

“Memorial Day is seen as the kickoff to the summer shopping season,” said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. “It is a bit surprising that, according to our data, more than half of respondents won’t be taking advantage of Memorial Day sales. The data could be attributed to shopper fatigue from the volume of sales happening all at once in the early summer months, including Mother’s Day in May and Father’s Day in mid-June.”

Of the 36% of shoppers who said they would be shopping Memorial Day sales, 76% said they would shop in-store, while only 24% confirmed they would do their shopping online, a provided report summary explains.

Memorial Day shoppers were also asked where they typically look for deals and sales. For all shoppers, the top three resources were mobile coupon apps, social media, and online deal sites – meaning even in-store shoppers are finding their deals online.

“Shoppers who research sales online and then make their purchases in-store are a great example of how technology and brick-and-mortar complement each other,” said Baldasare.