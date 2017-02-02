New Smartling Mobile Delivery Network Solves Android and iOS Mobile App Localization Challenges

This week, MMW learned that Smartling — a global language translation and content localization innovator — announced the widespread availability of its proprietary Mobile Delivery Network, building on the company’s comprehensive Mobile Localization Solution.

The Smartling Mobile Delivery Network solves what traditionally has been a problematic interdependency between mobile app release cycles and translated content updates, for the first time enabling developers, translators, and localization professionals to work independently of each other.

Updated translations and newly localized content are delivered to the app through this over-the-air service, which means multilingual content and translation edits can be released on a separate schedule, completely decoupled from updates to the app’s core code.

This new capability promises to save mobile marketers and localization managers significant time, effort and cost typically associated with updating existing translations and releasing new languages to global audiences. For international mobile app and gaming consumers, the Smartling Mobile Delivery Network dramatically shortens the time from content creation until it can be localized and delivered to them in their native languages.

“Prior to development of our Mobile Delivery Network, making updates to existing translations and adding new languages was directly tied to releasing a new version of the app,” said Eric Negron, Senior Director of Product Management for Smartling. “That problem, which puts additional and unnecessary burdens on developers and others, forced global brands to choose between releasing their app on time with incomplete translations and delaying the release until translations were complete.”

Want to know more? Check out Smartling here.