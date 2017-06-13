New Report Points to Asia-Pacific for Big Mobile Ad Growth

According to a new report from Smaato, a leading global real-time advertising platform for mobile publishers and app developers, Asia-Pacific is a major new growth market for mobile ad spend.

In the company’s new Q1 2017 Global Trends in Mobile Advertising Report, Smaato analyzed data from 300 billion mobile ad impressions served on its exchange each month and found that mobile ad space is more valuable than ever before as global eCPMs grew almost 50 percent year-over-year.

Fueled by explosive growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, mobile ad spending on the Smaato platform overall climbed 14 percent over the last year. China – the world’s second biggest mobile advertising market – was the strongest Top 10 market performer on the Smaato platform and saw its first quarter ad spending nearly double (+90 percent) since the same quarter last year. China’s ad spending growth was also more than twice that of the next fastest-growing Top 10 market, Australia (+37 percent).

“The data across our global platform indicate that advertisers are catching on to how consumers increasingly spend their time in apps. When advertisers understand the value of the long-term tracking capabilities of in-app advertising, combined with rich audience data, we expect to see the eCPMs of in-app advertising to increase by 50 to 100 percent until 2019,” said Ragnar Kruse, co-founder and CEO of Smaato.

