New Report Highlights Power of Brands to Break Gender Stereotypes in Digital Advertising

According to a new report, the findings to which MMW was privy on Thursday, consumers believe brands have a role in breaking gender stereotypes in digital advertising ads.

Choozle, a self-service programmatic ad platform, provided the informative content in their “Gender Stereotyping in Advertising Survey.”

The report examines the relationship between digital advertising and gender stereotypes by surveying 500 consumers – 250 females, and 250 males – to glean their opinions.

The survey found that 36 percent of respondents like a brand more when it runs advertisements that break stereotypes and 25 percent of respondents said they are more likely to make a purchase from that brand. In addition, colors, fonts, images, words, and phrasing within advertisements create a connection between the creative aspects themselves and the reinforcement of gender stereotypes. Sixty percent of survey respondents agreed that colors and fonts in ads promote certain gender stereotypes, and 75 percent agree that words and phrasing in ads can also play a part in promoting a certain stereotype.

“The increase of personalization with the help of third party data has created an increase of gender bias in digital advertising,” said Andrew Fischer, CEO and co-founder of Choozle. “With the increase of acknowledgement of gender stereotypes and representation we, as an industry, should strive to create an inclusive ad experience that meets the consumers’ needs.”

