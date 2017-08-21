New PubMatic Mobile Index Report Shows Header Bidding ‘Thriving’ in Mobile Channels

PubMatic, an automation solutions company, has just announced its findings in its Q2 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI) report.

The report, which identifies trends in mobile advertising, found that header bidding continued to thrive in mobile channels as the format’s monetized impression volume grew at more than twice the rate of desktop year-over-year in Q2 2017, while mobile web header bidding eCPMs improved nearly 150 percent during the same period.

According to an emailed statement, more publishers continue to embrace header bidding, a solution that gives them the power to escape the auction waterfall and unify demand sources to increase competition on an impression-by-impression basis. As mobile continues to grow as a channel for header bidding execution, solutions like PubMatic OpenWrap enable publishers to optimize their integration mix of client- and server-side demand across all formats, including mobile web, in-app, video and more.

“The dramatic growth of mobile audiences worldwide has been a catalyst of header bidding innovation, from in-app capabilities to hybrid client- and server-side solutions,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic. “As mobile opportunities rise globally, we see holistic header bidding solutions becoming increasingly important to publishers, enabling them to reclaim control of their inventory.”

More highlights from the Q2 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index include:

Monetized mobile PMP impression volume and eCPMs increased 73 percent and 23 percent YOY in Q2 2017, respectively.

Mobile app monetized impression volume more than doubled YOY in Q2 2017, while mobile web eCPMs proved resilient with double-digit growth YOY across all geographical regions during the same period.

Android consolidated its position as the driver of mobile app opportunity with more than eight out of 10 monetized app impressions served to Android-powered devices in Q2, while iOS eCPMs remained higher.

Mobile opportunities grew worldwide, though EMEA remains the engine powering the recent expansion as the region’s share of monetized mobile impressions nearly tripled YOY in Q2.

To learn more, check out the full Q2 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index here.