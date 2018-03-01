New Partners Help Marketers Access Deterministic Mobile B2B Data at Scale

180byTwo announced this week that their audience data is available on adsquare’s mobile-first data exchange, enabling advertisers to precisely reach their B2B target group on the most personal device. 180byTwo specializes in deterministic mobile audience data sourced from premium B2B offline and online partners.

Through the strategic partnership with adsquare, 180byTwo is able to leverage their extensive data assets, which includes verified business listings, public tax filings, beacons, memberships, loyalty programs, associations, co-ops, SDKs and WiFi access points as well as various other sources of high-quality data. All of this has been elegantly stitched together to form quality actionable audience segments providing marketers with access to hard-to-reach B2B audiences.

180byTwo empowers brands to enhance their ability to see the full 360-degree view of their prospects and customers. Using 180byTwo enhanced segments and profiles, marketers are able to more efficiently target people regardless of where they are – at home, at work or at play.

The partnership between adsquare and 180byTwo introduces a next generation of mobile marketing capabilities with a uniquely differentiated data offering.

A provided statement notes that 180byTwo’s data is engineered from a broad and extensive network of data sources. Through the linking of over 80,000 personal and professional attributes of known people, 180byTwo is able to create highly accurate and targetable audiences.

“180byTwo offers one of the best-in-class global B2B data solutions. As deterministic data is at the heart of our platform, we believe that the partnership will enrich our current offering with verified and precise data sources from multiple data points for holistic audiences,” says Tom Laband, CEO and co-founder at adsquare, about the partnership.