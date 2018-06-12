New Native Video Report Sheds Eye Opening Insight

This week, ADYOULIKE — a leading global in-feed native advertising platform — announced the inaugural State of Native Video Report, a comprehensive research report designed to help advertisers understand how to best leverage native video across all consumer platforms.

The report analyzes aggregate data from the ADYOULIKE platform and provides benchmarks, plus key takeaways around creative length, engagement and growth of native video based on 30 million infeed video views run across the platform in the first 4 months of 2018 (January – April 2018).

“The report shows that smartphone users are more likely to spend time engaging with long-form video ads compared to 6 second ads when executed correctly,” reads a report summary provided to MMW. “72 percent of mobile users that have watched 6 seconds will continue to watch and engage with video up to 22 seconds. When native video reaches 15 – 22 seconds in length across premium publisher environments, mobile and tablet users that have watched this far are significantly more engaged than desktop users.”

The data contradicts the perceived wisdom that mobile users have limited attention spans and are only interested in short video content. The ADYOULIKE 2018 data indicates that across premium publisher environments mobile users do and will continue to engage with longer video content when the content interests them. There is no fear of watching longer content on these devices.

“Key data in this report disrupts well-held assumptions that less is always more around optimal video length. Perhaps of equal importance, this Native Video report counters one of the modern myths of digital advertising – that there is a fundamental decline in user attention due to the growth of online feeds, smartphone penetration and the myriad different distractions we face digitally nowadays,” said Dale Lovell, co-founder of ADYOULIKE.

