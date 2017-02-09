New Features Rolled Out for SmartCloud Connect for Salesforce

This week, Invisible.io — a formidable player in enterprise-class integration solutions — has just announced that its product SmartCloud Connect for Salesforce now fully supports “the best email app for iPhone” – Outlook for iOS.

Mobile experience is an integral part of any business process nowadays, so enterprises aim to provide their employees with access to corporate automation whether in the office, on a business trip or working remotely from home, a provided statement to MMW reads.

SmartCloud Connect, traditionally melding Salesforce business into personal tools such as Outlook, Office 365, Gmail and IBM Notes is now available in Outlook for iOS.

SmartCloud Connect allows iPhone and iPad users to experience the unrivaled power of Salesforce within their favorite email app. No more switching between different applications, digging through business information or manually logging recent activity data into CRM. SmartCloud Connect turns your iPhone into a powerful communication tool, combining traditional interaction channels and business intelligence and allowing you to make smarter decisions faster.

“Using iOS devices for constant access to Salesforce business data, powered by SmartCloud Connect intelligent tools, changes the way how people do business, freeing them to spend more time on sales instead of performing routine operations. This is why proper automation is critical for any business – people can be more productive and flexible,” said Vlad Voskresensky, CEO of Invisible.io.