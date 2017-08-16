Netsertive Aims to ‘Revolutionize’ Brand-to-Local Marketing with Acquisition of Mixpo

Netsertive, a marketing technology company announced Tuesday the acquisition of Mixpo, a Seattle-based creative management platform that enables publishers and marketers to easily build, manage and measure compelling video and rich media ad campaigns.

Together, the companies will offer what we’re told is a “next-generation platform that solves the complexity, speed and workflow challenges in executing full-funnel digital marketing campaigns at the local level.”

“Brands and their distributed retail networks must adapt to the complex reality of a click-to-brick economy,” said Brendan Morrissey, CEO and co-founder of Netsertive. “With the combined capabilities of Netsertive and Mixpo, our clients can scale their digital marketing across local retailer networks of any size to reach digital shoppers, influence their choice of products, and ultimately drive buyers to local businesses. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the Mixpo team as a partner for the past year. The success we’ve had working together led us down the path of coming together as a single company.”

Netsertive’s acquisition of Mixpo strengthens its position as the fastest-growing brand-to-local marketing tech platform at a critical time for brick-and-mortar retail. Today, more than 90 percent of retail sales are transacted in-store, but the Internet now dominates the critical first engagements that influence what and where people buy. Still, many brands are not including local stores in their omnichannel marketing strategies, resulting in missed opportunities to help buyers complete their path to purchase locally.

“Mixpo’s interactive ad formats and dynamic localization capabilities are perfectly aligned with Netsertive’s broader brand-to-local marketing technology,” said Charlie Tillinghast, CEO of Mixpo. “Our joint offering will deliver tremendous value to brands and publishers looking to accelerate both the delivery and impact of their omnichannel marketing.”