NCR Rolls Out Indoor and Outdoor Mobile Payment Solution

NCR Corporation, a global leader in omni-channel solutions, recently unveiled its new NCR Mobile Payments solution at the NACS Show, the leading convenience and fuel retailing event.

The cloud-based solution enables fast mobile transactions for a variety of mobile wallets and card schemes, allowing retailers of all sizes to offer their customers greater payment flexibility without having to install new hardware.

The solution is built on P97’s PetroZone® platform, one of the industry’s most mature, end-to-end mobile payment platforms in the United States. It ties directly with the NCR RPOS and EPS point of sale solutions to enable fast, easy, indoor and outdoor mobile payments at gas stations and convenience stores around the U.S., and eventually around the world.

“This landmark agreement with NCR enables us to stay ahead of the innovation curve and offer customers convenient mobile payments, both inside the store and at the pump,” said Don Frieden, Founder and CEO, P97 Networks.

