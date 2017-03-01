MWC 2017: Tremor Video ‘Rallies’ Advertising Technology Industry

This week in Barcelona at MWC 2017, Tremor Video, Inc. — a provider of software for video ad effectiveness — announced the unveiling of #ThisWayUp (a thought-leadership platform and Global Summit Series).

The initiative, we’re told, is a call for ad tech players to rise above current industry challenges and realize opportunities for continued innovation and growth.

Tremor Video will unite the industry by hosting a year-long half-day summit series in major cities around the world. These inclusive, open, and insight-fueled summits offer a platform for content providers, agencies, and advertisers to collaborate and explore solutions to the industry’s biggest challenges.

Tremor Video execs believe their company is uniquely positioned to rally the sector around a new discourse in advertising technology, which is rapidly growing through mobile, gaming and Advanced TV.

While the company is primarily focused on video advertising across all screens, the opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the broader ad tech sector are immense.

“#ThisWayUp is a step forward and an invitation for our partners and peers to come together to grow, thrive and better serve the Internet in 2017 and beyond,” said Jennifer Catto, Tremor’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We have been having these intense and fruitful conversations behind closed doors for years, and we feel it’s time to bring this discourse to the forefront. With ever-evolving developments the ground is constantly shifting under advertising technology. We aim to inspire the industry.”