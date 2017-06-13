MVNO Seminar Planned for 2017 Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA

MMW learned Monday that The Besen Group, an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, will host an MVNO seminar titled “How Cable Operators Launch a Successful MVNO” at Mobile World Congress Americas on September 12th from 1:30pm to 5pm at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

According to the shared details, Mobile World Congress Americas is set to become the “premier mobile industry event for the Americas, with representation from North, Central and South America.”

“We are looking forward to participating at the inaugural Mobile World Congress Americas, delivering our comprehensive MVNO seminar, which addresses a critical market opportunity,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Given US cable operators have had few successes and multiple failures launching mobile voice and data services, we are dedicating our seminar to cable operators this year. We strongly believe that all cable operators will launch their mobile services in the next few years thru wholesale partnerships by leveraging their extensive Wi-Fi networks and fiber footprints.”

As for the current speakers, they include:

Alex Besen – CEO, The Besen Group

Jesse Caulfield – CEO, Key Bridge Wireless

Arun Dehiri – Managing Director, Red Dawn Consulting

Roger Entner – Founder, Recon Analytics

Norman Fekrat – Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, Lemko Corporation

Sarah James – Senior Reporter, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Paul Kolodzy – Wireless Consultant, Kolodzy Consulting

Mark Lowenstein – Managing Director, Mobile Ecosystem

Atte Miettinen – Group CEO, Limitless Mobile

Kyung Mun – Senior Analyst, Mobile Experts

Dave Wright – Director, Regulatory Affairs & Network Standards, Ruckus Wireless

For registration info and additional details, click here.