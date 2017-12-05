mPulse Mobile Advances Personalized Messaging Through New Healthx Partnership

On Tuesday at the AHIP Consumer Experience & Digital Health Forum, Healthx, Inc. — a leader in cloud-based portal and digital engagement solutions for healthcare payers — and mPulse Mobile — the industry leader in mobile health engagement — announced a partnership to offer “personalized text messaging, email and IVR solutions through the Healthx member engagement platform.”

According to the formal announcement shared with MMW, using a series of member-focused text message workflows, Healthx platform users can drive adoption and utilization, lift quality scores, and create a personalized member experience, while decreasing call center costs to expand their reach to members – all pre-integrated with their Healthx portal and engagement solutions.

So how does it work?

Members can receive tailored and meaningful dialogue to encourage healthy behaviors, ranging from programs like straightforward appointment reminders or Go Paperless signups, to more complex workflows such as chronic care management. Recent mPulse Mobile client case studies showed a 20% reduction in no-shows, 14% increase in Medicare Part D refills, and improved patient satisfaction with 94% of patients reporting satisfaction with the mobile program, among additional impressive chronic care and quality management outcomes.

“mPulse Mobile is committed to improving outcomes for consumers and healthcare organizations as demonstrated by their tremendous success in improving quality measures. Their solution consistently delivers strong, positive results for payers and members alike,” Sean Downs, CEO of Healthx, is quoted in this morning’s press release touting the partnership. “Email and paper don’t match the communication standards of today’s consumers, regardless of age group and demographic. Their ability to connect with members at the rates that they do makes them an integral component to any healthcare organization’s success. Consumer text messaging isn’t the future – it’s the current reality.”

With nearly a decade of accomplishments to stand behind, mPulse Mobile says it has lifted quality scores for over 60 health plan, provider, pharma and wellness customers with over a hundred million text messages sent annually.

If you’re not familiar, mPulse Mobile’s multi-channel platform includes interactive text, secure message, email and IVR delivery.

“Healthx and mPulse Mobile share a common vision of delivering innovative solutions that deepen consumer engagement to improve health outcomes,” said Chris Nicholson, Co-founder and CEO of mPulse Mobile. “The powerful combination of Healthx industry leading portal and app solutions with the unparalleled reach of text messaging helps health plans close gaps in care, improve quality ratings and reduce costs.”

To learn more about the Healthx and mPulse Mobile partnership, join the Healthx sponsored ACAP webinar today (click here for details) or visit the Healthx booth at the AHIP Consumer Experience & Digital Health Forum.