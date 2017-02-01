mParticle Tapped as Snapchat Partner

On Tuesday, MMW was briefed by the team at mParticle, a customer data platform for the multi-screen era, on their big news this week.

The company, we’re told, has been named a Snapchat Partner.

“As an Audience Match API partner, mParticle will enable mutual clients to seamlessly connect their first-party user data to easily create more personalized and relevant ad experiences on Snapchat,” reads a provided statement.

This integration with Snapchat’s Ad API unlocks new engagement opportunities for mobile-first and multi-screen brands to advertise on the platform. Marketers can leverage mParticle to create and sync audience segments in real-time to Snapchat, as well as 30+ similar audience integrations. This partnership will help marketers drive greater engagement and eliminate media waste by syncing users in real-time across all channels and partners.

“Our Snapchat partnership is one more high-value destination where brands can easily connect their customer data through mParticle,” said CEO and co-founder Michael Katz. “Coordinated, cross-channel marketing is critical to marketing success today, and enabling Snapchat as an end point was essential to keeping pace with our client’s customers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to create a ton of value for mutual clients.”

