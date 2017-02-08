mParticle Expands Data Capabilities to OTT Video

MMW learned Tuesday that mParticle — “the API for Growth” — announced it has launched support for data collection within native Roku apps.

The offering enables media companies and brands to capture granular content consumption and user behavior data through a lightweight and flexible SDK.

Data captured from Roku apps can then be unified with existing customer data and connected to more than 100 of the leading marketing and analytics platforms through a single, secure API.

If you’re not familiar, mParticle’s platform is used by leading global media companies and marketers to unify data collection across all screens and simplify the process of integrating it into leading analytics and marketing tools.

With this latest release, mParticle clients can begin collecting first-party data from their Roku apps in a matter of minutes, map it to their existing customer data, and begin to send to their analytics systems or build targeting lists and instantly connect to 30+ advertising platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a massive change in how people consume content, shifting engagement not only from web to mobile, but also from linear TV to OTT,” said CEO and co-founder Michael Katz. “This latest release is about extending modern data infrastructure to connected TV apps, and unifying customer data across all screens.”