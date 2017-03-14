Movable Ink Touts New Loyalty Solution

Movable Ink, the global leader in contextual email technology, has announced the Movable Ink Loyalty Solution, a collection of “innovative tactics and real-time dynamic content applications that enable brands to deliver relevant, highly-targeted emails that drive customer engagement and sales.”

Movable Ink’s dedicated email experts can help teams of any size optimize their loyalty programs by boosting customer engagement, reward redemptions, and referrals.

According to Forrester, “Consumers already have high expectations for how brands communicate with and serve them. To earn and maintain their loyalty, you have to be willing to not only meet but also exceed those expectations at every level and touchpoint, including email.”

Additionally, we’re told that 83% of customers say that loyalty programs increase their chances of buying from a company, per the Bond Brand Loyalty Report.

Against this backdrop, companies of all types are adopting loyalty programs and seeking innovative solutions to drive long-term customer retention. Email is already established as a top driver of ROI in direct marketing. However, when applied to loyalty programs, email can serve as a powerful hub for content that customers not only engage with but are also excited to share with others.

“When done well, both loyalty programs and email are proven to help brands build long-term relationships while helping to boost customer lifetime value. With Movable Ink’s Loyalty Solution, marketers can combine what already works and make their loyalty emails even more effective with content that is highly personalized, relevant, and shareable,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink.