Mountain Dew and OMD Tap Immersv’s Mobile 360 and Virtual Reality Marketing Platform

Looks like virtual reality does the Dew.

Immersv — an interactive ad platform for 360° and spatial ad experiences — announced Wednesday that Mountain Dew and its advertising agency, OMD, tapped Immersv’s Mobile 360 and VR marketing platform to drive significant consumer engagement for their ad campaign promoting the VR experience “The Professor Presents: #GotHandles.”

According to provided details, the ad campaign delivered exceptional results for Mountain Dew, driving 63 percent video completion rates and a remarkable 22 percent post-video click-through rates. By comparison, the average click-through rate for mobile video ad campaigns is a mere one percent, according to Innovid’s 2016 Global Video Benchmarks report*. The campaign also performed 32 percent better the Immersv network average of 15 percent click through rates in headsets.

“The #GotHandles Mountain Dew video was an innovative campaign that required an innovative approach to distribution, and Immersv was the right partner to help us get it in front of the right audiences,” said Dario Raciti, Director Zero Code of OMD. “Results, from engagement and completion rates to gaze-through rates for the call-to-action, showed consumers loved Mountain Dew’s VR content and Immersv was the right partner to help us promote it.”

Produced by Mountain Dew, the #GotHandles VR experience features Grayson Boucher, known as “The Professor” for his ability to “school” competitors on the basketball court.

“We commend Mountain Dew and OMD for recognizing the tremendous opportunity for brands to engage with consumers through Virtual Reality,” said Mihir Shah, CEO of Immersv. “The exceptional results from the #GotHandles campaign demonstrates the power of Mobile 360 videos and VR experiences, while proving that digital advertising is shifting away from traditional pre-roll videos to more interactive and immersive advertising experiences.”

To review the campaign’s ad creative, check out Immersv’s YouTube page here.