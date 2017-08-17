Moosylvania Announces the Top 100 Millennial Brands Over Five Years

Brand Building Agency Moosylvania has just released its 2017 top 100 Millennial Brands report, by averaging 15,000 responses from 2013-2017–top categories include electronics, gadgets, gaming, soft drinks, clothing and cars.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, Moosylvania has advocated that the most effective marketing for millennial consumer acceptance must “make millennials, look good, feel good and keep them entertained.”

This year’s list, as a five-year average, underscores that top advertisers don’t necessarily rank. And as millennial consumers are getting older – they’re now 17-37, the almost 40 crowd leads in digital connectivity more often than not.

“One of the insights that we worked on this year was separating millennials into two ten year segments,” says Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania. Once we split it at 17-27 and 28-37 – we could pick apart the myth that only young people thrive on connectivity. In many cases, the older demographic showed more loyalty and more connectivity.”

The top brands report highlights the release, with Apple, Nike, Samsung, Target, Amazon, Sony, Wal-Mart, Microsoft, Coke and Google leading the top 10.

Next were Adidas, Nintendo, Pepsi, Starbucks, Victoria’s Secret, Ford, Forever 21, Jordan, American Eagle and Disney.

By the time the list gets a little deeper, retailers start taking over. In fact, nearly 1/3 of the top 100 are retail or clothing brands. And it’s not all about big advertisers. Brands with very small budgets can dominate the list – for example Vans comes in at number 34, while Super Bowl advertiser Anheuser Busch came in at 94.

“It’s all about what you do for them,” and making them look good is a key,” Cohen says.

Want to know more? Check out the full list here.