Mondo Reveals The Top 10 Digital Marketing Professional Jobs for 2017

Mondo is out with the results of its annual Digital Marketing Salary Guide, which includes the latest digital marketing salary data and hiring trends.

If you’re not familiar, Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT and Digital Marketing talent.

According to Mondo’s annual Digital Marketing Salary Guide, the top 10 digital marketing jobs for 2017 with salaries of $170,000 or more include:

CMO: $160-245,000

VP, Digital Marketing: $140-200,000

Web Analytics Manager/Market Data Analyst: $80-185,000

VP, eCommerce: $125-180,000

Director, Interactive: $140-180,000

Director, Creative: $101-178,000

UX Specialist/Information Architect: $110-175,000

Mobile App Developer: $100-175,000

Director UX/UI: $130-170,000

VP, Interactive Product or Interactive Marketing: $130-170,000

“Digital marketing technology skills like Data Analysis and UX/UI design are garnering top salaries, and professionals with those skills are in high demand,” said Gianna Scorsone, Senior Vice President of Marketing Operations and Sales for Mondo. “In terms of our placements, we have seen a rise in demand across the board for Digital Marketing professionals, with a 70% increase over last year.”