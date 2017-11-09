Mobilize.Net, Syncfusion Partner to Deliver ‘Greater Productivity’ to Developers

Mobilize.Net, provider of leading modernization solutions and Syncfusion, the developer solutions company of choice, today announced an alliance to improve developer productivity by driving better business intelligence (BI) for modernized applications.

With Syncfusion, developers can move beyond simply coding applications to delivering business innovation. Syncfusion’s Dashboard Platform can be easily added to Mobilize.Net modernized code to enable developers to view their apps and data in new and more intelligent ways.

“Business intelligence, AI and machine learning are fueling digital transformation,” said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. “This partnership enables our joint customers to gain value faster, by using Mobilize’s automated modernization tools and Syncfusion’s BI tools to move to new platforms and be immediately productive.”

“Our updated Dashboard Platform combined with modern code from Mobilize will provide our joint customers with additional visibility into applications and improve the customer experience,” said Daniel Jebaraj, Vice President for Syncfusion. “Our partnership with Mobilize.Net allows us to further extend our reach to developers and provide them with the most innovative solutions to meet their growing data needs.”

Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Cloud App Dev and Data Marketing for Microsoft Corp. added, “Mobilize and Syncfusion have been great Microsoft partners for many years. We appreciate the solutions they’ve developed to support Microsoft developer tools and their continued work to help customers bring applications forward to a mobile and cloud-driven world.”

Developers can learn more about using Syncfusion Dashboard Platform and Mobilize modernization tools here.