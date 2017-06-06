Mobile Technology Comes to Life for Local Consumers at MCW Shanghai

Visitors seeking the latest and greatest in mobile technology will get the opportunity to try out the newest devices, gadgets and experiences at the upcoming GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai, taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

According to a formal announcement emailed to MMW this week, this year — to make it even more convenient for citizens from Shanghai and the surrounding area to visit — Mobile World Congress Shanghai has been extended from three to four days.

The event will now be open to consumers, including families and children aged six years and older, from Wednesday, June 28 through Saturday, July 1.

The Mobile World Congress Shanghai “Experience Halls” will cover Halls E1 and E2 at the SNIEC, showcasing mobile devices, immersive experiences and innovative technologies, with a focus on four key themes: sports, lifestyle, entertainment and learning. In addition to participating in interactive demonstrations and activities, visitors to the Experience Halls will have the chance to win prizes and giveaways totaling RMB140,000 in value across the four days.

“We look forward to welcoming consumers from all across Shanghai back to Mobile World Congress Shanghai for our sixth year,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer at GSMA. “The event is bigger and better than ever before, showing the impact of mobile in all areas of our lives, such as sports, home and fitness, entertainment, learning and beyond. And now, with our new Saturday opening hours, we’ve made it even easier to visit, for adults and children alike.”