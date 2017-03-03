Mobile Payments Leader Pushes the Right ‘Button’ for Retailers

Button, a leading platform powering connections across the mobile economy, has just announced commerce giant eBay as the latest to join the Button Marketplace.

As a marketplace where mobile accounts for over $9 billion a quarter in GMV in 2016, eBay will work with Button to scale and integrate partnerships across today’s growing mobile landscape, a provided statement reads.

We’re told that eBay will be launching across a host of Button Publishers including Huffington Post, loyalty publishers such as Ibotta, and others over the next couple of months.

“Mobile commerce is a significant growth driver for us, and partnering with Button will enable more mobile app partners to quickly integrate shopping on eBay into their apps,” stated John Toskey, Director, Global eBay Partner Network. “Button has developed an elegant, high performing solution that solves challenges for both advertisers and publishers, and we are excited to be partnering with their innovative mobile network.”